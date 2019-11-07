Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GTE. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.52.

GTE traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.41. 2,630,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$3.91.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$211.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

