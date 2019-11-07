Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.92.

TSE GRT.UN traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$52.69 and a 1 year high of C$67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

