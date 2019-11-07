Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 40.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 384,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 212.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

