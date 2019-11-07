Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $873,000 Stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Stars Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stars Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Stars Group by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Stars Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stars Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSG. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.