Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Michaels Companies worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 227.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 122.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIK. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

Shares of MIK opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

