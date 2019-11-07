Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 62,393 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

In other news, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

