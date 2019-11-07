Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 96,531 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 96,531 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,845,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 327,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,301.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.45. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.