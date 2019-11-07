GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSKY. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,246. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

