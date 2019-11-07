GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 986,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,251. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

