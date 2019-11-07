GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

