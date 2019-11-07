H Jeffrey Devuono Sells 16,338 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BDN stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

