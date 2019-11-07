Halfords Group’s (HFD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Halfords Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.97).

HFD stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 156 ($2.04). 1,416,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155.40 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.73. The company has a market capitalization of $303.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

