Hancock Whitney Corp Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in El Pollo LoCo were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,005,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $14.94 on Thursday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

