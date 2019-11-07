Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $152,000 in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Luna Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUNA. ValuEngine cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

LUNA opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a PE ratio of 159.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luna Innovations news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 83,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $470,460.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,431.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 770,186 shares of company stock worth $4,717,871. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

