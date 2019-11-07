Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $242,000 in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,859,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,576,000 after acquiring an additional 846,994 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,209,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,709,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 591,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 168,212 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 375,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 63,360 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 39,431 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $2,990,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,658.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,202,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,288. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.83. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.