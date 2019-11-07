Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 622,631 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,703 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

BTU stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

