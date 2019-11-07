Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,139 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985,980 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $565,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,624,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 39.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,673 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 124.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734,404 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.