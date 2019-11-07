Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.10

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €72.10 ($83.84) and last traded at €71.60 ($83.26), with a volume of 39923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €67.70 ($78.72).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.05 ($38.43).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.51. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a PE ratio of 44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €63.43 and a 200-day moving average of €45.62.

About Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.