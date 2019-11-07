Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Underweight”

KeyCorp cut shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.63.

HOG traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. 1,878,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

