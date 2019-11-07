Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.73, but opened at $57.53. Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 5,431,330 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $1,464,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,360 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

