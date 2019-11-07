Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €30.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

Shares of SANT stock opened at €21.14 ($24.58) on Monday. S&T has a 1-year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 1-year high of €25.16 ($29.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.74 and its 200 day moving average is €20.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About S&T

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

