HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million.

HCI traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $44.02. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,080. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $350.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

