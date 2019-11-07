Head-To-Head Analysis: SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) vs. Nextera Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NEP)

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SSE PLC/S pays out 190.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SSE PLC/S and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners -16.67% -2.49% -1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSE PLC/S and Nextera Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE PLC/S $9.55 billion 1.81 $1.85 billion $0.87 18.94 Nextera Energy Partners $771.00 million 3.99 $192.00 million $2.91 17.38

SSE PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. Nextera Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSE PLC/S and Nextera Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE PLC/S 0 5 2 0 2.29 Nextera Energy Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than SSE PLC/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SSE PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats SSE PLC/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.