Head-To-Head Analysis: Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) versus JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trivago and JMU Ltd-, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 2 1 0 2.33 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trivago currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trivago and JMU Ltd-‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $1.07 billion 0.90 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -39.29 JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.27 -$123.24 million N/A N/A

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Risk and Volatility

Trivago has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago 4.27% 4.10% 3.19% JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trivago beats JMU Ltd- on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

