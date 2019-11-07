Head to Head Comparison: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) vs. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (NYSE:PBCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 1 0 0 2.00 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.97 $4.98 billion $0.96 7.57 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 2.20 $3.40 million N/A N/A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 12.67% 6.23% 0.36% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 16.68% N/A N/A

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

