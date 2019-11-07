Head to Head Contrast: PowerFleet (PWFL) versus Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PowerFleet to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -28.18 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -21.46

PowerFleet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.62% 66.54% -2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PowerFleet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 119 424 752 72 2.57

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.39%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PowerFleet competitors beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PowerFleet Company Profile

