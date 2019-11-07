Head-To-Head Contrast: Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) versus Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swisscom pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Swisscom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $107.88 billion 0.86 $7.69 billion $4.00 12.34 Swisscom $11.98 billion 2.25 $1.56 billion $3.01 17.31

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Swisscom. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Swisscom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 1 0 0 2.00 Swisscom 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swisscom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.07% 7.21% 3.80% Swisscom 13.11% 18.12% 6.56%

Risk and Volatility

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swisscom beats Nippon Telegraph & Telephone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers inter-prefectural communications services, services related to the international communications and solutions business, and related services; mobile phone and related services; and network system and system integration services. It also provides IT system building and maintenance support for corporations; professional security, ICT, data center-related, teleconference, Web conference, video conference, Internet connection, video distribution, and smart life area services; and consulting, and system design and development services. In addition, the company engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of real estate properties; lease and installment sales of telecommunications-related devices; billing and collection of charges for communications and other services; and design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities. Further, it is involved in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; and technology transfer and consulting activities, as well as provision of credit card transaction settlement services. Additionally, the company operates office, retail, and residential properties under the Wellith brand; hotels and resorts; and shared-office properties that include daycare facilities and office spaces. As of March 31, 2018, it had 19,869 thousand fixed line subscriptions. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

