Head to Head Review: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fastly alerts:

This table compares Fastly and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Workiva $244.34 million 7.44 -$50.07 million ($0.93) -42.37

Fastly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Workiva -12.83% N/A -14.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fastly and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 3 9 0 2.75 Workiva 1 0 2 0 2.33

Fastly presently has a consensus target price of $25.49, suggesting a potential upside of 33.20%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.98%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Fastly.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.