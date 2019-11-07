Head-To-Head Review: Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) vs. Natural Gas Services Group (OTCMKTS:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $65.48 million 2.37 $430,000.00 $0.08 146.38 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $37.35 billion 0.84 $5.99 billion $5.99 5.51

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Gas Services Group. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group 1.25% 0.58% 0.50% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 16.25% 21.01% 12.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Natural Gas Services Group does not pay a dividend. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Gas Services Group and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Gas Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.66%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Risk and Volatility

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,439 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,838 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

