Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $50.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 184,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,530. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $3,249,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $485,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.