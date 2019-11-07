Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of HIIQ stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,244. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $349.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.