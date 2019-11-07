Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 5.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.23, approximately 13,136,016 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,276,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 90.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

