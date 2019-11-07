Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €1.40 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €1.40 ($1.63) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.39 ($1.62).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Shares of ETR HDD traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting €1.36 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of €2.15 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $370.53 million and a PE ratio of 135.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €1.24.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.