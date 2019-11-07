HelloGold (HGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $188,541.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

