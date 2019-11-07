Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $17.93 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 2.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AptarGroup worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 48.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 14.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.5% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $682,118.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,842. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

