Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 15,596 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $264.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

