Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,524 shares of company stock worth $31,519,347. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,631. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $150.66 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp set a $242.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.79.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

