Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 256 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 20,218.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,571,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Stryker by 490.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,765. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $1,012,895.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,524 shares of company stock valued at $14,731,927. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

