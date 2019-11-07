Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $144.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average is $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total transaction of $967,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,967,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,304 shares of company stock worth $46,430,594 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.