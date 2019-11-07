Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Henry Schein exited the third quarter of 2019 on a mixed note. The company witnessed solid performance by each of its key operating businesses. Henry Schein's strong share gains in the North American market buoys optimism. The company’s stellar international performance is also impressive. We are upbeat about the company registering solid organic revenue growth in its Medical sales business from the North American Rescue acquisition, during the third quarter. The company continued gaining from its Henry Schein One business through the quarter. Overall, year-over-year its revenue growth is encouraging. Over the past six months, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Nonetheless, we are disappointed with the contraction in gross margin and rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. “

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

HSIC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. 1,148,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

