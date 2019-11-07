HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,198.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $449,474.00 and approximately $3,198.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.01446145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029046 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,630,704 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

