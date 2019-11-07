Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSKA. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Heska alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 789.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,588,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heska by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Heska by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,182,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,986. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $671.60 million, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. Heska has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.