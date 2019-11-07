Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,113. Heska has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.93.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

