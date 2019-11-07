Heska’s (HSKA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $105.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Heska from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. 127,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.06. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.