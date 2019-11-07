Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,781.67 ($23.28).

LON HIK traded down GBX 83 ($1.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,942 ($25.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,212 ($28.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,046.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,859.18.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

