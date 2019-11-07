Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Up 21.1%

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) were up 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.36, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.