Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,856 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.29% of Hilltop worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hilltop by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 82.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

In related news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTH opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

