Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,625 to GBX 1,450. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock. Hiscox traded as low as GBX 1,401 ($18.31) and last traded at GBX 1,402 ($18.32), with a volume of 200622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.82).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.77) to GBX 1,605 ($20.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price (down from GBX 1,680 ($21.95)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,532.09 ($20.02).

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total transaction of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44), for a total transaction of £6,564 ($8,577.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,900 shares of company stock valued at $125,098,900.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,563.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,633.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.00.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

