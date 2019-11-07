Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,410 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,410 ($18.42) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSX. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,477.55 ($19.31).

HSX opened at GBX 1,247 ($16.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 28.73. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,563.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,633.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

In other news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total value of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,651 ($21.57), for a total transaction of £495,300 ($647,197.18). Insiders have sold 77,900 shares of company stock worth $125,098,900 over the last ninety days.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

