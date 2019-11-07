Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.77) to GBX 1,605 ($20.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,532.09 ($20.02).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,297 ($16.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74.

In other news, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total value of £158,500 ($207,108.32). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 400 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44), for a total transaction of £6,564 ($8,577.03). In the last three months, insiders sold 77,900 shares of company stock valued at $125,098,900.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

